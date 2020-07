Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 07:28 Hits: 12

Poland’s main opposition coalition on Thursday challenged the result of an election that returned to power President Andrzej Duda with backing from the populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200717-polish-opposition-challenges-outcome-of-presidential-election