Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 08:04 Hits: 13

KOTA KINABALU: Local trading company Askera Sdn Bhd on Friday (July 17) handed over RM50,000 in financial assistance for Covid-19 to the Sabah government.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/17/sabahan-trading-company-askera-sdn-bhd-donates-rm50000-to-state-govt-in-covid-19-fight