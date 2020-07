Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 01:35 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON: Foreign students coming from Europe are exempt from a travel ban the United States imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the US State Department told congressional offices on Thursday (Jul 16). The State Department also told lawmakers that it would offer exemptions for some au ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-trump-europe-students-exempt-covid-19-travel-ban-12940028