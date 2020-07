Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 02:09 Hits: 10

NEW YORK: The United States shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday (Jul 16), reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally. The loss of 969 lives was the biggest increase since Jun 10 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-coronavirus-cases-rise-record-75000-single-day-12940138