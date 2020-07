Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 07:11 Hits: 7

The United States will not suddenly revert to its post-war global leadership role should presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden win November’s presidential election. But a Biden victory could reinvigorate the transatlantic alliance and revive US engagement on key international issues.

