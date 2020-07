Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 01:38 Hits: 6

One of the worst failings of political journalism in our time was just illustrated again. When Joe Biden delivered a path-breaking address on climate change, he drew less media coverage…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/this-is-the-most-important-election-in-human-history-and-joe-biden-finally-gets-why/