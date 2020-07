Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 03:42 Hits: 8

A hospital owner was arrested while trying to flee to India. He owns two medical facilities in Dhaka, where he issued around 6,300 fake test reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-man-arrested-in-bangladesh-over-fake-covid-19-certificates/a-54208850?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf