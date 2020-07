Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 05:30 Hits: 9

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been in power for 20 years. This is largely thanks to support from Russia and Iran but also because the West has left Syria in the lurch, says DW's Rainer Sollich.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-europe-and-the-us-have-completely-failed-syria/a-54207984?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf