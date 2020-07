Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 06:34 Hits: 10

Several Indian states have imposed localized lockdowns as the number of new cases continues to surge. A top US health chief has warned that infections there could soon top 100,000 a day. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-india-surpasses-1-million-infections/a-54208221?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf