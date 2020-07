Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 03:34 Hits: 8

Colorado and Arkansas on Thursday joined a growing list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public places to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, after Georgia's governor moved the other way and barred such measures from being imposed at the local level.

