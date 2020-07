Category: World Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 05:39 Hits: 15

India crossed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.

