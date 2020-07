Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 21:30 Hits: 3

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a far-right Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus — and according to Oklahoma City television station KFOR, he was recently…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/gop-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-being-photographed-without-a-mask-at-a-walmart-report/