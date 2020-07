Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:26 Hits: 3

When schoolchildren across the United States began their summer break, President Donald Trump had more than two months to bring the coronavirus crisis under control in time for schools to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trumps-presidency-is-a-potentially-fatal-self-inflicted-wound-on-the-united-states/