Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 20:19 Hits: 3

Fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus have led to renewed, more localised, lockdowns -- affecting millions notably in India and California, while several European states have tightened restrictions.Here is an overview of recent developments.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200716-fresh-covid-19-outbreaks-lead-to-local-lockdowns-worldwide