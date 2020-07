Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:24 Hits: 4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Coronavirus support to poor countries has been so far "grossly inadequate and that's dangerously shortsighted," U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday as he asked wealthy countries for billions more dollars in assistance.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/17/un-aid-chief-to-g20-on-coronavirus-039step-up-now-or-pay-price-later039