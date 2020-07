Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:08 Hits: 4

Sifting through the embers of recent protests around the world, RSIS’ Shashi Jayakumar notes a growing cancel culture and a loss of hope among youths are challenges governments must guard against.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/george-floyd-protests-black-lives-matter-asia-racism-race-12935364