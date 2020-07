Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

After a noxious and underhanded campaign, Poland's incumbent president, representing the country's illiberal ruling party, has clinched a narrow re-election victory. That gives the government three more years to dismantle the country's democracy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/poland-duda-re-election-and-the-future-of-pis-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2020-07