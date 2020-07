Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 10:25 Hits: 0

The UK's decision to ban Huawei from its 5G networks is only the latest diplomatic setback for China. So, as China’s leaders ponder how to respond, they should heed the first rule of holes: when you are in one, stop digging.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-uk-huawei-ban-another-diplomatic-setback-by-minxin-pei-2020-07