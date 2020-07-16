Senate Democrats introduce $350 billion package to address racial disparities in COVID-19 pandemic

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 22:00 Hits: 6

While Sen. Mitch McConnell is going to try to use the next coronavirus relief bill to force schools to reopen and, while he's at it, make sure that they're not liable for any people who get sick and die as a result, Senate Democrats are trying to address the racial disparities brought to the fore in the pandemic. They are proposing a $350 billion package for minority communities.

"Long before the pandemic, long before this recession, long before this year's protests, structural inequalities have persisted in health care and housing, the economy and education. Covid-19 has only magnified these injustices and we must confront them with lasting, meaningful solutions that tear down economic and social barriers, and reinvest in historically underserved communities," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement with the release of the plan. Democrats say their plan is "an important downpayment" in taking on systemic racism and "history underinvestment in communities of color."

Like Sen. Kamala Harris’ legislation for anti-racism and bias training for the healthcare community, this bill recognizes that there are broad, systemic reason for the fact that Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities have been hit so much harder by the pandemic. They’re more likely to be infected, to be hospitalized, to be in ICUs, and to die from the virus. The economic impact is just as devastating. Where 20% of white-owned small business were shut down in April when business closures were the greatest, 40% of Black-owned business were shuttered.

Some of the funding for this new push from Democrats, about $200 billion, for the Economic Justice Act would come from unused funds the Federal Reserve has been holding in a lending program for large businesses that was passed in the initial CARES Act. Which means Democrats are only looking for $150 billion of new spending for the program. It would target $50 billion for child care, $40 billion for community health care, $115 billion for affordable housing, education, and high-speed internet, $15 billion on Medicaid expansion, and $25 billion on rent relief. All of this is necessary spending and would relieve untold burdens on the communities that are disproportionately affected, both by representing an outsized share of the essential workforce, and being on the least economically secure footing to weather it.

