Headlines for July 14, 2020

World
Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 12:00
California Shuts Down Again as COVID-19 Cases Surge L.A., San Diego, Atlanta to Hold All Classes Online "Shame on You!": Protester Disrupts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Mexican Man Dies of COVID-19 a Month After Being Detained by ICE Report: 5.4 Million Lose Health Insurance Due to Job Losses During Pandemic WHO Warns Pandemic Could "Get Worse and Worse and Worse" Amnesty: 3,000 Health Workers Have Died from COVID-19 China: 2 Million Displaced, 141 Missing in Historic Flooding Federal Government Carries Out First Execution in 17 Years Judges Block Restrictive Abortion Laws in Tennessee and Georgia Oregon Officials Decry "Occupying Army" After Federal Agent Shoots Portland Protester in the Head Protests in Allentown, PA, After Officer Filmed Kneeling on Man's Neck Outside a Hospital Seattle Mayor Proposes Shifting $76 Million from Police Budget Arkansas Cop, Who Threatened to Shoot Protesters, Faces Charges for Shooting Fellow Officer Tucker Carlson Takes "Vacation" Days After Chief Writer Resigned over Racist Posts Search Begins for Mass Graves from 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa Judge Rules Mary Trump Can Publish & Promote Book About Her Uncle Donald Alabama, Maine and Texas Hold Primary Elections Imprisoned Egyptian Journalist Dies from COVID-19 Zindzi Mandela, Daughter of Nelson & Winnie, Dies at 59
