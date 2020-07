Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:03 Hits: 8

The small Balkan state is bracing for tough coalition talks after the Social Democrats narrowly edged out rival conservatives. The vote was the first of its kind since the country added "North" to its name last year.

