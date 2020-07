Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:08 Hits: 8

During Germany's presidency of the European Council, the Defense Ministry wants to lay the foundations for a common threat analysis. But other EU countries have different views on cooperating with the US and Russia.

