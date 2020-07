Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 15:08 Hits: 5

Three French police members have been charged with manslaughter over the asphyxiation death of a delivery man who was pinned to the ground by arresting officers in January, judicial sources told AFP on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200716-three-french-police-officers-charged-with-manslaughter-over-chokehold-death