The DR Congo group fighting deforestation with fuel-saving balls of clay

With little access to electricity, almost all of the residents of North and South Kivu in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo use charcoal to cook. A lot of the wood for this charcoal comes from nearby national parks. In an attempt to slow deforestation and save the incredible biodiversity of these parks, one local group has begun training people to make fuel-saving balls of clay

