Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 15:35 Hits: 5

The Kremlin on Thursday denied claims by Britain that "Russian actors" sought to meddle in last year's general election and that Russian intelligence services most likely hacked coronavirus vaccine research.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200716-kremlin-denies-uk-allegations-of-vote-meddling-covid-19-vaccine-hacking