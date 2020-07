Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:47 Hits: 6

BELGRADE, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Serbian military health system on Thursday received a donation of medical devices from China for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release of the Serbian government.

