Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:53 Hits: 6

US Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced Thursday that borders with Mexico and Canada would remained shut to most travel to stem to spread of the coronavirus for another month to August 20.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-announces-borders-mexico-canada-stay-shut-12939576