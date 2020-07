Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 16:51 Hits: 5

The new Trump-appointed postmaster general could enact cost-cutting measures that would eliminate workers' overtime, delaying mail. The Postal Service says they will run out of money by the end of September without help from Congress.

