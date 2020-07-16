The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Protecting Refugee Children During the Pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we will be judged on how well we protected the world’s most vulnerable people, including those who have been displaced by conflicts and emergencies that they had no role in creating. Their rights, like those of every child, are non-negotiable. Right now, we are failing them.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/governments-must-protect-refugee-children-during-pandemic-by-kailash-satyarthi-and-prince-ali-bin-hussein-2020-07

