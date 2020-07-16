Protecting Refugee Children During the Pandemic

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:25 Hits: 1

After the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we will be judged on how well we protected the world’s most vulnerable people, including those who have been displaced by conflicts and emergencies that they had no role in creating. Their rights, like those of every child, are non-negotiable. Right now, we are failing them.

