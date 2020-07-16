The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Just Post-Pandemic Transition

Just as unbridled climate change will do serious damage to the economy and its workers – not least by exacerbating natural disasters and contributing to pandemics – so, too, will failure to improve human-capital management and safeguard workers’ wellbeing. That is why both climate action and social protections must be embedded in COVID-19 recovery strategies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemic-recovery-climate-action-worker-protections-by-naim-abou-jaoude-and-nick-robins-1-2020-07

