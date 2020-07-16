As virus roars in Florida, in-person Republican convention still on—with way smaller crowds

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 16:59 Hits: 4

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to roar, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is still planning to hold its national convention in Jacksonville, Florida, this August. As we know, Florida has become a hotbed for the virus as case numbers surge and hospitals report dwindling ICU availability. This surge of cases isn’t terribly surprising, given that people have flocked to Florida’s beaches, theme parks have already reopened, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has basically buddied-up with Donald Trump on COVID-19 response. Even still, holding a convention amid the pandemic raises an extra level of concern. To this end, Party Chairperson Ronna McDaniel (who is in charge of planning the convention) has announced some changes, as first reported by The Washington Post.

“We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump’s administration and his re-nomination for a second term—while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner,” the letter to RNC members reads in part, as reported by Politico. What does this “safe and responsible” manner look like during a global health crisis? Let’s break it down below.

To start with, the convention is still four nights. While the norm for conventions held during election years is to load the event up with people, this year, “to comply with state and local health guidelines,” only delegates will be allowed in for the first three of the four nights. In a practical sense, this means that the event size will be reduced by thousands. The event will also be held in both indoor and outside venues in a “multi-block radius.”

Outside of a packed event, the other norm is for the nominee to present an acceptance speech. This year, Trump is still on deck to do so. That speech is set for the fourth and final night of the convention, August 27, and delegates will be allowed to bring one guest. Alternate delegates will also be allowed to come.

Perhaps the biggest change, outside of the crowd size, are the safety precautions outlined in the letter. These include offering personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks and hand sanitizer, COVID-19 testing, sanitizing protocols, and temperature checks on-site. Details on how the coronavirus testing will work are not included, though it’s difficult not to think of recent stories of Florida residents struggling to access a test, as well as this horror story from Daily Kos community contributor SemDem about his recent experience in a Florida hospital. Social distancing requirements (or lack thereof) are also not clarified in the letter.

If you’re wondering how Democrats are making this work, that’s a pretty easy answer: They’re holding the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (almost entirely) virtually, and encouraging delegates to stay home, which is clearly the safer, prudent option during a literal global pandemic.

