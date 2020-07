Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 8

The $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits that more than 30 million laid-off Americans are relying on to endure the coronavirus-induced recession is set to expire in just 10 days without action from Congress—but…

