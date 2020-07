Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 00:29 Hits: 8

The conservatives who run Florida’s government have never taken this pandemic seriously. They closed the state far too late and reopened it far too soon. COVID-19 cases have now exploded.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/a-covid-19-story-my-nightmare-in-a-florida-hospital/