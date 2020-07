Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 16:54 Hits: 2

Following an online summit between the European Union and India, the two powers have announced plans to set up a "high-level dialogue" on investment and trade. Details of any potential free trade pact remain uncertain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-india-move-closer-to-free-trade-deal/a-54189895?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf