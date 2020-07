Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 07:19 Hits: 9

Border clashes erupted again early on Thursday between arch-foes Azerbaijan and Armenia, officials in both countries said, following a pause in fighting amid a flare-up over a decades-long territorial dispute.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200716-new-skirmishes-erupt-on-the-border-between-armenia-and-azerbaijan