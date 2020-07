Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 00:58 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has not ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials as a result of actions he took on Tuesday (Jul 14) to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday. The Hong Kong ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-china-sanctions-trump-hong-kong-travel-ban-12936122