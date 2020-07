Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 14:06 Hits: 0

As the world’s largest economies, the G20’s members have one overriding responsibility at their finance ministers' upcoming meeting: to agree on actions to suppress the pandemic. Ensuring effective public-health measures is today’s essential economic policy.

