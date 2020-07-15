When Black hotel worker beaten, called 'old monkey,' cops fail to arrest suspects for weeks

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 23:30 Hits: 4

Even though video surveillance showed a white couple attacking a 59-year-old Black hotel worker, it still took police 17 days to arrest the pair and charge them with hate crime and assault charges. Philip Sarner, 39, and Emily Orbay, 28, were arrested Monday in Brooklyn and extradited to a predominantly white Connecticut town, where the couple is accused of assaulting Crystal Caldwell at the Quality Inn on June 26, Stonington police told The Daynewspaper.

Caldwell, who suffered a concussion and other injuries to her face, ribs, back, and wrist in the attack, said the person beating her called her an "old monkey" and told her: “Black lives matter? Your life doesn’t matter, you don’t deserve to live on this earth.”

The incident began when the couple called the hotel’s front desk complaining and cursing about a hot water issue, Fox 61 reported. Caldwell, who mans the front desk on a part-time basis, had answered the phone. “I just simply hung up," she said, describing her response to the profanity. But the couple didn’t drop the issue there and instead looked for a general manager. They, however, found Caldwell first and assaulted her, she told Fox 61.

"We are absolutely thrilled that these animals have been taken into custody," the injured woman’s attorney, M. John Strafaci, told The Day Monday. "It's been a long time since the assault happened, and Crystal has not gotten much sleep or rest while these animals were at large or on the loose."

Police failed to arrest the suspects initially and instead called a local hospital to check on the male suspect, Fox 61 reported. The hospital, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, reportedly told police they couldn’t enter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the couple was allowed to get a ride back to the hotel to check out and return to New York, Fox 61 reported. Caldwell told the news station that in the time it took police to arrest the couple, they threatened her son and daughter-in-law on Facebook by saying: "Ummm ur story is so twisted ... we Called the cops weirdo. We approached the cops. We are still speaking to the cops. Their coming to make a report about u monkeys again. Don't get shot.”

Caldwell told Fox 61 in late June that an officer assured her the suspects would be arrested, but they weren't until nearly two weeks later. Stonington police claimed to be working on arrest warrant applications at that time, Fox 61 reported.

Attorney Strafaci told the Hartford Courant he and his client questioned why it took Stonington police so long to arrest the couple. “It’s clear to us that, had the roles been reversed, had this been a white woman from Mystic who was brutally assaulted like this, the two individuals would have been arrested on the spot,” Strafaci said. Stonington police defended the length of their investigation to the newspaper and said they wanted an “ironclad” case.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1960928