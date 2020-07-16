Ivanka Trump touts Goya beans, violating ethical standards

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 6

Grifters gotta grift. In the midst of the continuing messes made by the current occupant of the White House, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who serves as senior adviser to the president, has decided to jump into the Goya controversy with a tweet openly touting a can of Goya black beans.

The backlash was instantaneous on social media with thousands of people pointing out that her Goya promo violates government ethics standards: “An employee may not use his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organizations with which he is associated personally. An employee's position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction.”

Some of the reactions:

Federal ethics law: "An employee shall not use or permit the use of his Government position or title or any authority associated with his public office to endorse any product, service or enterprise ... " https://t.co/yJQKI3qFFY July 15, 2020

Playing on the Goya slogan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in Spanish: “If it’s Trump, it has to be corrupt.”

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto Ã°Â�Â�Â¸ https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY July 15, 2020

.@IvankaTrump posted a picture of her promoting the embattled @GoyaFoods, which appears to go against federal rules for executive branch officials. Not that this group of criminals ever seemed to care about ethics, laws, or rules.#TrumpCrimeFamilyhttps://t.co/UovJSp8jdX July 15, 2020

Here’s hoping that after the next election, all the crooks currently on the government payroll get hearty servings of Goya—in jail.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1960894