Alabama Democrats blitz Republican U.S. Senate nominee with belly-busting football smack talk

On Tuesday, famous racist former senator and Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions lost his bid for a comeback after losing in the Alabama Republican primary to former Auburn Tigers football coach Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville will face off in November for the Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. Sen. Jones defeated alleged serial sexual assaulter and troller of high school schoolyards Republican Roy Moore in a special election in 2017.

Donald Trump has come out strong for Tuberville, but in typical Trump fashion, his support of Tuberville seemed to be mostly connected to his loathing of Sessions. The Alabama Democratic Party decided to have some fun with old Tommy Tuberville and went to its Twitter account to drop a few Tuberville-related bombs, posting:

“You, scared of your own shadow: ‘Can an incumbent Democratic Senator win a red state?’

Us, ready to storm hell with a super-soaker: ‘Tuberville couldn’t score a TD for 2 weeks with 4 first rounders on his offense. He also lost to Vanderbilt.’”

Though it doesn’t always seem to matter much these days in places like Alabama, Tuberville has a classic Trump-supported history of fraud where instead of receiving a 10-year sentence like his partner, Tommy was able to cut a deal out of court to settle. During that case from the late aughts, Tuberville’s defense was that while he was a 50-50 partner in hedge fund fraud, he was really the victim … except he made lots of money while the other victims lost their money to people like Tommy Tuberville.

The responses to the Alabama Democrats have been positively viral.

Welcome to our 5,000 or so new followers.

But it isn’t all fun and games. Tuberville is not simply a dumb two-dimensional football coach, he’s a scumbag too.

Sen. Jones got justice for four little girls murdered during church by the Klan. Tommy Tuberville thought a one-game suspension was enough when one of his players raped a little girl.

He lost his last Iron Bowl 36-0, collects millions of dollars in pension money from hard-working Alabamians, and bilked investors based on their trust in his investment advice.

