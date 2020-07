Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 04:33 Hits: 5

Several major global figures have had their Twitter accounts hacked. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Microsoft's Bill Gates and tech giants Apple and Uber were among the victims of the apparent cryptocurrency scam.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/high-profile-twitter-accounts-targeted-in-bitcoin-scam/a-54192515?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf