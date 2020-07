Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 02:26 Hits: 4

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Wednesday called the White House effort to discredit him "bizarre" and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "let's stop this nonsense."

