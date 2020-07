Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 03:38 Hits: 5

China has approved an early-stage trial in humans of German firm BioNTech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-vaccine-china-human-trials-fosun-12936930