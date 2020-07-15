As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Epidemiologist Warns The Road to an Uncertain Vaccine Is Paved in Death

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 12:15 Hits: 5

As the U.S. reports its highest one-day spike in infections and 11 states report record hospitalizations, the Trump administration is demanding states stop sending COVID patient data to the CDC, which then releases it to the public. We speak with Dr. Ali Khan, epidemiologist and the dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, about the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis and his hopes for a vaccine. “The road to an uncertain vaccine is paved in death,” notes Dr. Khan. He is the former director of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, where he oversaw the Strategic National Stockpile. We also ask him about the ongoing shortages of masks and tests.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/15/dr_ali_khan_covid_19_patient