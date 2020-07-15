The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Tucson Mayor Romero Slams Arizona Gov. Ducey for Downplaying COVID Hasty Reopening as ICUs Fill

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg3 arizona

As COVID-19 cases soar in the U.S. South and Southwest, we go to the hot spot of Arizona, where 88% of ICU beds are full and the family of one man accuses Arizona Governor Ducey and President Trump of being directly responsible for his death, after they downplayed the threat of the virus and obstructed local officials from requiring masks even as Arizona’s case numbers were exploding. “We have been in a state of crisis since Governor Ducey decided to hastily reopen the state,” says Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who has been standing up to Ducey and is the first Latina and the first woman to be elected mayor of Tucson, and the daughter of migrant farmworkers.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/15/arizona_coronavirus_cases_soar_tucson_mayor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version