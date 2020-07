Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 18:01 Hits: 0

The fast-food chain is adding lemongrass to the diets of its cattle in a bid to cut methane emissions. The greenhouse gas is a significant contributor to global warming.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/burger-king-changes-cows-diets-to-reduce-methane-output/a-54177727?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf