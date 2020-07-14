Special edition: Lebanon grapples with worst economic meltdown in years

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 16:37 Hits: 0

In this week's show we're turning our attention to Lebanon, a country whose economy has been pushed to the brink of collapse. The Lebanese pound has lost 85 percent of its value since anti-government protests broke out last October. Decades of government corruption and financial mismanagement has resulted in Lebanon reaching a dire situation. We take a closer look at how the crisis is affecting ordinary people.

