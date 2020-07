Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

The Trump administration decided to drop its bid to bar some students that would force international students to leave the country if all their coursework is moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in a dramatic reversal from a policy announced just days ago.

