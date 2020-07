Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 21:03 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump lashed out at CBS reporter Catherine Herridge in a new interview released Tuesday when she asked about police killings of Black Americans. “You said George Floyd’s death was…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/more-white-people-trump-lashes-out-at-reporter-who-asks-about-black-americans-killed-by-police/