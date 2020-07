Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 23:38 Hits: 5

Republican Rep. Steven Watkins of Kansas was charged with three felonies on Tuesday by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Watkins is accused of unlawfully voting in advance, voting without being…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/a-republican-congressman-just-got-charged-with-3-felonies-including-voter-fraud/